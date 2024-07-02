Iran, Turkiye trade hits $2.3 bn in 5 months

According to the statistics, $2.3 billion worth of goods were exchanged between Iran and Turkiye from January to May 2024, showing a 5% increase compared to the same period last year.

The two countries had exchanged $2.189 billion worth of non-oil goods from January to May 2023.

Based on this report, Turkiye’s export of products exceeded $1.340 billion, showing a 16% increase compared to last year’s corresponding period.

