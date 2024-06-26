BRICS to suspend admitting new members for a while: Lavrov

"By the overwhelming majority, the ten nations decided to ‘take a pause’ with new members to ‘take in’ the new members who have doubled the association," he said at a meeting with the Speaker of Belarus’ Council of the Republic, or upper house of parliament, Natalia Kochanova.

"At the same time, we are working of categories of partner countries as stages ahead of a full-fledged membership. We will support our Belarusian friends as a number of other like-minded nations," Lavrov, who is on an official visit to Minsk, said.

