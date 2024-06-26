Iran's oil production has reached 3.6 million barrels: minister

"Although the sanctions have intensified, the production of crude oil in our country has increased from 2.1 million barrels to 3.6 million barrels, and we have grown by 60% in the oil production sector," he added.

"Also, Iran's liquefied gas exports have increased from 3.2 million tons in 2019 to 6.5 million tons, which has led to the economic growth of the oil and gas group in the country's economy," the minister added.

