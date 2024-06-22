Iran, Belarus to expand ties in producing gas turbines

The 4th meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization energy ministers' was convened in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Friday, where Iran’s Minister of Energy Aliakbar Mehrabian held talks with the energy minister of Belarus Viktor Karankevich.

Referring to the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's emphasis on expanding ties with the countries of the region, especially Belarus, Mehrabian said in the meeting that the relations between Tehran and Minsk are at a high level, especially in the political field.

Mehrabian said Belarus is an advanced country in terms of industry and technology and enjoys good levels of technological progress in electronics, mining and mineral machinery, and different industrial equipment.

endNewsMessage1