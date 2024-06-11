Iran has great potential in the field of gas: expert

""We have lost all our share in the gas market and now we are in a complete imbalance stage due to gas consumption and lack of development," Hosseini mentioned in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"Iraq, with half the population of Iran, has gone ahead of us with about 5 million barrels and has about 1.5 to 2 times our economic power, which can even lead to a security risk," he added.

"We have great potential in the field of gas, but we have always forgotten national interests in amateur political fights and unprofessional comments," he concluded.

