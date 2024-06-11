Iran has great potential in the field of gas: expert
Seyyed Mehdi Hosseini, a senior energy expert, said that currently Russia does not have the right conditions to sell gas due to the specific political conditions, the war in Ukraine, sanctions and rising tensions with the Westerners.
""We have lost all our share in the gas market and now we are in a complete imbalance stage due to gas consumption and lack of development," Hosseini mentioned in an exclusive interview with ILNA.
"Iraq, with half the population of Iran, has gone ahead of us with about 5 million barrels and has about 1.5 to 2 times our economic power, which can even lead to a security risk," he added.
"We have great potential in the field of gas, but we have always forgotten national interests in amateur political fights and unprofessional comments," he concluded.