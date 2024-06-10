Iran’s trade turnover at $180 bn in one year: CBI official

The economic vice president of the Central Bank announced that Iran's trade turnover was 180 billion dollars last year based on the balance of payments of the Central Bank.

He said that according to the balance of payments of the Central Bank, last year we exported goods equivalent to 100 billion dollars, which is three percent more than the previous year.

He continued that the import of goods was equal to 80 billion dollars, which increased by 6.2%.

