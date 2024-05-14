Iran becomes a member of the International Union of Laboratory Accreditation
The head of the Institute of Standards and Industrial Research of Iran announced Iran's membership in the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) after three decades.
"This event is considered a great achievement for producers and exporters and is equivalent to Iran's membership in UNESCO in cultural affairs," he added.
"This occurance alone can have a significant impact of 20 billion dollars on the country's economy," he elaborated.