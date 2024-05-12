Export is a stable support for agricultural products: minister

"For this reason, export-oriented production is the most important program of the Ministry of Agriculture this year," Nikbakht added.

"Last year, we witnessed an increase in the export of agricultural products by more than one billion dollars, which has grown by 13% in terms of weight and 23% in terms of value compared to the previous year," he added.

He mentioned that, "In addition to facilitating technical works for export jump, transformation, complementary and processing industries of agricultural products can be the basis for more added value and supplement the success of exports."

