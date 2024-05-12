Investing in Afghanistan mines can be profitable for the Iranian industry sector: vice-chairman

"And an Iranian steel corporate is also making serious decisions to enter Afghanistan's mining market," Qiafeh said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"In the past several years, there have been negotiations between Iran and Afghanistan focusing on mines, and it was about 10 to 12 years ago that two Iranian companies entered Afghanistan's mines," he added.

"Investing in Afghanistan can be profitable for the Iranian industry sector, deepen the relations between the two countries and lead to long-term cooperation," he added.

