The license for the establishment and operation of Iran's commercial center in Norway is issued

The Trade Promotion Organization of Iran issued the license for the establishment and operation of the business center of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Oslo, Norway.

It was agreed to issue a license for the establishment and operation of the business center of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the city of Oslo, Norway, to Duman Qeshm Industries under the supervision of the Trade Promotion Organization.

The company is committed to perform its activities within the framework of the notified terms and conditions, and in case of non-compliance with the relevant conditions and requirements, according to the decision of the working group of commercial centers, the aforementioned license can be suspended or revoked.

