Iran intends to develop cooperation with Iraq: deputy minister

He said that the news about Iran's demand of 11 billion dollars from Iraq and Iran's blocked money in this country are not accurate.

"The issue of the problem of Iranian contractors in Iraq is not the return of money or guarantees, but the issue that has been raised is that at some point, Iranian contractors implemented projects in Iraq, but these projects were canceled in the field of implementation or completion due to the special conditions that occurred in Iraq, especially the destructions carried out by ISIS," he added.

"One of the grand strategies of the government is comprehensive development with neighboring and aligned countries, and Iraq is definitely one of these countries," he added.

