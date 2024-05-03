48% growth of the country's foreign trade in April: Iran's customs administration

According to the statement of the customs administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the country's foreign trade (total export and import), including crude oil, gas condensate, engineering and electrical services, increased by 47.63 percent to 10 billion and 420 million dollars in April this year.

Accordingly, of the country's total exports and imports, 7 billion 680 million dollars were allocated to exports and 2 billion 740 million dollars were allocated to imports.

This report indicates that the export of crude oil, furnace and gas condensate in April this year was 4 billion and 180 million dollars.

