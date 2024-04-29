Negotiating with the Islamic Development Bank to finance 3 new projects in Iran: minister

"11 important projects of Iran have been financed by Islamic Development Bank and we are negotiating to add 3 important projects of Iran in the field of healthcare and knowledge base to this list," Ehsan Khandozi said.

He added that "57 member countries use the facilities provided by this bank for infrastructure projects in the fields of energy, education and health."

"In Iran, as one of the three major shareholders who played a role from the beginning, we actively participated in the 50th anniversary of the bank's general assembly in Riyadh," he said.

