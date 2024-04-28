Iran-Iraq economic associations are necessary to deepen relations: Official

"At present, Iran-Iraq relations are strategic both globally and regionally and are becoming deeper and more comprehensive every time," Al-Ishaq added.

He said that the officials of the two countries believe that economic associations are necessary to deepen political, social, and international relations, etc.

"The more stable, strong, high-quality and high-volume economic relations are, the other areas of relations between the two countries will improve day by day," he added.

"In the relations between the two countries, we should think long-term, and investments should be made in a basic and infrastructure way," he concluded.

endNewsMessage1