Iran-Uzbekistan trade prospect

In a report titled "Economic Diplomacy of Uzbekistan", the Research Center of Iran Chamber of Commerce has examined the records of Iran-Uzbekistan interaction, the conditions of economic relations between the two sides, and Uzbekistan's view on economic and commercial interaction and cooperation with Iran.

According to this report, Iran recognized the Republic of Uzbekistan in 1991, but economic relations between the two countries became important only in 2016, when the policy of economic reforms and modernization was undertaken in Uzbekistan.

Iran's ability to produce products such as medicine, food, construction materials, agriculture, and the export of technical and engineering services and the establishment of Iran's commercial center in Uzbekistan are among the most important strengths of Iran-Uzbekistan trade relations, and in contrast to the lack of establishment of a commercial advisor in Uzbekistan and the lack of an independent Iranian bank in Uzbekistan is the main weakness of this relationship.

Also, the interest and political will of the two countries to increase the level of trade exchanges is considered the most important opportunity to promote trade between the two countries. Uzbek businessmen's insufficient knowledge of the Iranian market and the presence of powerful competitors in the Uzbek market are the main threats facing Iran-Uzbekistan trade relations.

