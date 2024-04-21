"The experience of exporting Iranian cars to Russia has shown that Iranian car manufacturers do not welcome exports to Russia," he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He pointed out that the value of Iran's exports to Russia, which did not exceed 280 million dollars until 2017, approached the mark of 1 billion dollars at the end of 1402, and in fact, this increasing trend began in 2018 and is still continuing.

"We hope that with the implementation of the free trade agreement with Eurasia and the zeroing of the trade tariffs of the two countries, the export will exceed this figure and make a significant jump," he added.

"Of course, car manufacturers are more interested in the domestic market, so much so that when Iran Khodro products were exported to Russia, Iran Khodro's representative in this country complained about the insufficient supply of this country's products in the Russian market," he concluded.

