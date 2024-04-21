World Bank reports 37% drop in Iran’s poverty headcount ratio in two years
A recent report by the World Bank suggests that the percentage of the Iranian population living below the poverty line has declined by 37% over the past two years.
The World Bank report is based on an extreme poverty line of $2.15 per person per day.
According to the report the Iranian population living below the poverty line accounted for 0.8% of the country’s population in 2020 when President Ebrahim Raisi took power.
One year into Raisi’s government in 2021, the percentage shrank to 0.7 and it further decreased to 0.5% in 2022.
It also underscores that Iran’s poverty headcount ratio has posted a five-year low in 2022.