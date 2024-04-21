The World Bank report is based on an extreme poverty line of $2.15 per person per day.

According to the report the Iranian population living below the poverty line accounted for 0.8% of the country’s population in 2020 when President Ebrahim Raisi took power.

One year into Raisi’s government in 2021, the percentage shrank to 0.7 and it further decreased to 0.5% in 2022.

World Bank reports 37% drop in Iran’s poverty headcount ratio in two years

The World Bank data indicates that the extreme poverty in Iran has declined by 37% in two years.

It also underscores that Iran’s poverty headcount ratio has posted a five-year low in 2022.

