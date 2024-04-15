Iran Reports Growth in Exports to Russia, Belarus

Head of the Central Asia, Caucasus and Russia Office of the TPOI Akbar Godari said Iran exported 2.185 million tons of non-oil products, valued at $946 million, to Russia from March 21, 2023, to March 19, 2024, registering a hike in value and volume compared to a year earlier.

The statistics indicate that Iran’s export of various types of products to Russia in this period registered a 26 and 52 percent growth in value and volume respectively, Godari stated.

He pointed to the import of products into the country from Russia and said $1,691 million of products were imported into the country from the Russian Federation last year, showing a 9 and 27 percent growth in value and volume respectively compared to a year earlier.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Godari pointed out that Iran exported $20 million of products to Belarus from March 21, 2023, to March 19, 2024, showing a 34 percent hike in value compared to a year before.

In this period, Iran imported $59 million of products from Belarus, registering a 35% growth compared to a year earlier, he added.

endNewsMessage1