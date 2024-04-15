Iran Reports Growth in Exports to Russia, Belarus
An official at the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said the country’s export of products to Russia and Belarus in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 19, 2024) registered a considerable growth in volume and value.
Head of the Central Asia, Caucasus and Russia Office of the TPOI Akbar Godari said Iran exported 2.185 million tons of non-oil products, valued at $946 million, to Russia from March 21, 2023, to March 19, 2024, registering a hike in value and volume compared to a year earlier.
The statistics indicate that Iran’s export of various types of products to Russia in this period registered a 26 and 52 percent growth in value and volume respectively, Godari stated.
He pointed to the import of products into the country from Russia and said $1,691 million of products were imported into the country from the Russian Federation last year, showing a 9 and 27 percent growth in value and volume respectively compared to a year earlier.
Elsewhere in his remarks, Godari pointed out that Iran exported $20 million of products to Belarus from March 21, 2023, to March 19, 2024, showing a 34 percent hike in value compared to a year before.
In this period, Iran imported $59 million of products from Belarus, registering a 35% growth compared to a year earlier, he added.