Iran exports $7.6 billion in steel products in year to March
Iran exported $7.6 billion worth of steel products last calendar year ending March 19, according to figures released by the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA).
The ISPA said that the total export value of the steel supply chain rose by 18%, describing it as the "most important achievement" within the steel industry.
Based on the figures, the country exported an estimated 30 million metric tons of steel concentrate and pellets, a 66% surge from the year before.
The export volumes of medium-carbon steel and steel slabs also increased by 4.3% and 23%, respectively.
Most notably, the industry boasted a 621% rise (more than 7 times) in the volume of concentrate iron ore exports.