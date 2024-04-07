Iran exports $7.6 billion in steel products in year to March

The ISPA said that the total export value of the steel supply chain rose by 18%, describing it as the "most important achievement" within the steel industry.

Based on the figures, the country exported an estimated 30 million metric tons of steel concentrate and pellets, a 66% surge from the year before.

The export volumes of medium-carbon steel and steel slabs also increased by 4.3% and 23%, respectively.

Most notably, the industry boasted a 621% rise (more than 7 times) in the volume of concentrate iron ore exports.

endNewsMessage1