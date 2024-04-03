Iran’s Annual Crude Oil Exports Hit $36 Billion: IRICA Chief

Mohammad Rezvanifar stated that the country exported $35.870 billion of crude oil from March 21, 2023, to March 19, 2024.

He went on to say that the country exported $370 million and $1.293 billion of electricity and technical and engineering services respectively last year.

The country exported 48.8 million tons of petrochemical products, valued at $19.4 billion, showing an 11.32 and a 28.59 percent decline in volume and value respectively compared to the same period a year earlier, the IRICA chief added.

Rezvanifar noted that $3.90 billion of liquefied natural gas (LGP), $3.62 billion of liquefied propane and $2.197 billion of oil bitumen were exported from the country between March 21, 2023, and March 19, 2024.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the deputy minister of economy said that 39 million tons of products, valued at $66.280 billion, were imported into the country, registering a 4.39 and a 9.77 percent hike in volume and value respectively.

