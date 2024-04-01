Iran imports $8 billion worth of basic goods annually from Brazil

“On average, 6 billion to 8 billion dollars of basic goods are imported from Brazil to Iran every year. These products include frozen beef, frozen chicken and soybean oil,” Fakhreddin Amerian told ILNA.

He added, “The value of Iran's non-oil exports to Brazil does not exceed one and a half billion dollars.”

Regarding the currencies used in the trade between Iran and Brazil, he said, “Due to sanctions, every businessman deals with the supplier in any way he can. The dollar, euro, and barter are the most common means of exchange between Iran and Brazil.”

endNewsMessage1