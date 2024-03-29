Iran’s exports to Russia can be increased 20 times: official

The official, Abdullah Mohajer Darabi, the deputy head of Iran-Russia chamber of commerce, said Iran’s exports to Russia have increased significantly in recent months.

“Iran's exports to Russia in 10 months of 1402 (the Iranian calendar year ending on March 20) have grown by 25% compared to 10 months of 1401,” he said in remarks to ILNA.

He added, “In the entire year 1401, the value of Iran's exports to Russia was 751 million dollars, and it is expected that this figure will exceed one billion dollars in 1402, however, this volume of exports was reached in a situation where Russia imports 1,000 billion dollars of goods annually.”

According to the official, “The export of Iranian products to Russia can grow up to 20 billion dollars per year.”

