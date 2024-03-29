Iran exports $15bn of gas to Iraq since 2017

The extension of Iran's gas export contract to Iraq for five years was signed on March 27, 2024, between Chegeni and Iraq's Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fazel, in Baghdad.

On the sidelines of signing the extension of the contract, Chegini said that since the beginning of the Baghdad (July 2017) and Basra (June 2018) contracts, Iran has exported about 52 billion cubic meters of gas worth $15 billion to Iraq.

Iraqi Electricity Minister Ziad Ali Fazel said that Iraq has signed a five-year natural gas import contract with an Iranian company, noting that his country’s power plants are in dire need of Iranian gas to generate electricity.

He noted that the experience of the past years has shown that Iran is a good economic partner for Iraq and has provided Iraq’s needs in the most difficult conditions.

