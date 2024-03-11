Exports via Iran’s Kermanshah up 23% in 11 months to late Feb.

Ali Asghar Abbaszadeh, head of the Kermanshah customs supervision department, told that the exports worthed $3.32 billion and weighed 6.59 million metric tons.

The figures show a 23% growth and a 5% increase in value and weight, respectively, compared to last year, Abbaszadeh said.

Also, products worth about $70.7 million have been imported to Kermanshah via provincial terminals, including Khosravi and Parviz Khan border points, the official said, adding that the imports in the mentioned period weighed 8,846 metric tons.

He added that the figures show a 29% growth and a 13% increase in value and weight, respectively.

