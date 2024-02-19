Iran launches home-made ECR system at Bushehr nuclear power plant
Iran has launched a locally designed and manufactured emergency control room (ECR) simulator at its only nuclear power plant in the southern city of Bushehr.
Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said on Sunday that the ECR simulator launched at Unit 1 of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant will be used under scenarios in which the main ECR at the plant is out of service.
Eslami said the system has been completely designed and manufactured inside Iran and by a group of engineers at the AEOI.