Iran’s 10-month exports to EAEU states rise 11% YOY

Rouhollah Latifi, a senior official with the Central Organization for Rural Cooperatives of Iran, said on Sunday that agro-food products accounted for some 42% of Iran’s exports to the five-member bloc in the March 2023-January 2024 period.

He said that Iran has exported some 3.37 million metric tons (mt) of goods worth $1.33 billion to the EAEU states in the aforementioned timespan, registering a 19% rise in terms of tonnage and an 11% increase in terms of value compared with last year’s corresponding period.

The official noted that Russia was the top EAEU export destination for Iranian products in the period under review, receiving 1.82 million mt of goods worth $760 million from the country. It was followed by Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan respectively.

