Iran’s mining exports at $11bn in 10 months to late Jan.: IMIRDO

The value of exports in the field of mines and mining industry stood at $11.103 billion in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year, an increase of 10% year on year, according to IMIDRO figures.

The chain of steel and steel products took the lion's share of Iran's mining and metals exports as they accounted for nearly $5 billion worth of sales over the period, followed by copper and aluminum at $1.22 billion and $0.739 billion, respectively.

endNewsMessage1