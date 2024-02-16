‘Iran, Armenia eye $3bn trade volume’

Grigoryan made the remarks in the 18th meeting of the Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Commission, calling Iran “a very important partner”.

The president of the Islamic Republic and the Prime Minister of Armenia agreed in 2022 that the volume of trade between the two countries would increase to 1 billion in the first and 3 billion in the next step.

The two countries’ joint economic commission is a good ground to help realize the objective, he added.

The 18th meeting of the Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Commission was held on February 14-15 in Tehran to further foster economic ties between the two countries.

