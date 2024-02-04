Iran’s ten-month steel exports grow 21% YOY

The ISPA report, which was released on Saturday, also put the volume of Iran’s steel exports in the period under review at 24 million metric tons.

It suggested that the country’s steel exports in the ten months leading to Jan. 20 witnessed a major 77% hike in terms of tonnage.

The exports of concentrated iron ore grew by ten-fold in the March 2023-January 2024 period, with the exports of steel ingots and rebars registering a 2% increase, according to the report.

The growth related to the steel industry comes despite restrictions caused by tough Western sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

endNewsMessage1