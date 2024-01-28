Iran exported 10.5 million mt of cement to 25 countries in March-Nov: Official

Secretary of Iran's Cement Industry Producers Association Ali Akbar Alvandian said on Saturday at a ceremony commemorating the 90th anniversary of the establishment of the cement industry in the country that cement exports from Iran had reached 13 million mt in the calendar year to March 20, 2023, adding that some 60 million mt of cement had been consumed inside the country over the same period.

Alvandian said cement production in Iran rose in the nine months to late November thanks to better supply of electricity and fuels to manufacturers, adding that the situation could further improve in the coming year.

He further noted that Iran was the fourth largest cement producer in the world some two decades ago when investment in the industry was at its highest, adding that the country has moved down to fourth in the global ranking of cement producers.

Iran produces some 90 million mt of cement per year, Alvandian said, adding that production capacity is expected to increase by 8.8 million mt in the coming years with the launch of 13 ongoing projects.

