Iran to use foreign exchange resources in Turkiye in new deal

Farzin, who was part of a high-level political and economic delegation led by President Ebrahim Raisi to Ankara said that Iran has good foreign exchange resources in Turkiye and wants to use them more.

“We discussed with the head of the central bank, the minister of economy, and other Turkish officials about how to use these resources resulting from Iran's gas export there”, he was quoted as saying.

Iran and Turkiye inked 10 cooperation documents aimed at boosting bilateral investment and economic cooperation during Raisi’s day-long official trip to the neighboring country.

Officials from the two sides held the eighth meeting of the Iran-Turkiye Supreme Council of Economic Cooperation on Wednesday.

endNewsMessage1