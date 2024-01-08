Iran’s Foreign Trade Value Up 7% in 9-Month Period: MEAF
Iran’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) said the country’s foreign trade value (total imports and exports) in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year showed a seven-percent growth compared to the same period last year.
The ministry noted that more than $112 billion worth of products were imported to and exported from the country from March 21 to December 22, 2023, showing a seven percent hike compared to last year’s corresponding period.
Iran exported more than 101 million tons of non-oil products, valued at over $36 billion, from March 21 to December 22, 2023, registering a 26.48 percent hike in volume and a 0.68 percent decline in value compared to the same period last year.
According to the report, Iran imported more than 28.737 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at more than $48 million, in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year, showing a 6.04 and a 12.29 percent growth in volume and value respectively compared to last year’s corresponding period.