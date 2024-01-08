Iran’s Foreign Trade Value Up 7% in 9-Month Period: MEAF

The ministry noted that more than $112 billion worth of products were imported to and exported from the country from March 21 to December 22, 2023, showing a seven percent hike compared to last year’s corresponding period.

Iran exported more than 101 million tons of non-oil products, valued at over $36 billion, from March 21 to December 22, 2023, registering a 26.48 percent hike in volume and a 0.68 percent decline in value compared to the same period last year.

According to the report, Iran imported more than 28.737 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at more than $48 million, in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year, showing a 6.04 and a 12.29 percent growth in volume and value respectively compared to last year’s corresponding period.

