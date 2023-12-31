Isfahan-Muscat direct flights to be launched soon: Official

Flights between Isfahan and Muscat are set to be launched from January 14, 2024, Abouzar Ziaie, the director general of Isfahan Province’s Airports Department said on Saturday.

He added that flights between the two cities are scheduled for Sundays every week, with the first departure from Isfahan at 14:00 local time and a departure from Muscat later that day.

Located some 440 km south of the capital Tehran, the city of Isfahan currently has direct flights to the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Baghdad as well as Kuwait City, Dubai, Istanbul and Tbilisi.

