List of Banned Products Made by Israeli-Linked Firms Sent to TPOI

Mehdi Safar highlighted the updating of the list and said the Foreign Ministry has sent it to the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran.

Earlier, Safari had announced that the list of goods linked to the Zionist regime’s companies and those supporting the regime would soon be finalized and sent to the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.

After the list to the Ministry of Industry, registration of orders of the announced products would be prohibited, Safari underlined.

