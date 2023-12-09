Iranian Labour News Agency

'Iran, Qatar can boost trade exchanges to $1b'

The director of the International Affairs Department of the Ministry of Energy, Mojtaba Akbari, has said that the value of trade between Iran and Qatar can reach $1 billion in a year.

Akbari made the remarks in the 9th meeting of the Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission in Tehran on Saturday, adding that the amount of export of goods and equipment to Qatar from Iran is about $200 million a year and Iran is doing its best to increase this amount it to $1 billion.

The ninth round of the Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission meeting kicked off in the Iranian capital Tehran on Saturday.

