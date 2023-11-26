Iran's monthly inflation rate drops by 0.1%: Stat center

The report, published on Sunday, revealed that the month-on-month inflation rate in Iran decreased by 2.2% during the Iranian calendar month of Aban (October 23, 2023, to November 21, 2023), which shows a 0.1% decrease compared to the previous month.

Furthermore, the annual (point-to-point) inflation rate also experienced a drop, decreasing by 0.6% to reach 44.9%.

During the same period, the point-to-point inflation in Iran was estimated at 39.2%.

