Venezuela backs oil embargo on Israel: FM

According to WE News, Yván Gil Pinto, in a statement, clarified that Venezuela does not currently export oil to the regime and lacks diplomatic relations with the occupying entity, yet he affirmed that Caracas stands ready to back any measures adopted within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to address the situation in Gaza.

He also described the situation in Gaza as a “crime” and a violation of international agreements on humanitarian law.

Emphasizing that the actions of the Zionist regime amount to genocide, he said Venezuela demands an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

At least 13,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip, including 5,500 children and 3,500, since the Zionist regime launched its aggression against the besieged enclave on October 7.

