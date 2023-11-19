Turkmenistan proposes to create joint economic zone with Iran

Rashid Meredov made the remarks addressing the opening ceremony of the economic conference of Iranian and Turkmenistan businessmen in the Turkmen capital city of Ashgabat on Saturday.

He said that developing trade exchanges, seeking new routes of cooperation, and employing the two countries' capacities are the goals of the conference to provide vast investment opportunities.

Referring to the positive economic ties between Iran and Turkmenistan, he added that Turkmenistan has an active economy, and natural gas, and oil reserves that provide many opportunities for Iranian investors.

Pointing to the role of border markets in the growth of trade, he noted that Bajgiran border markets are active in two countries and Turkmenistan proposes to Iran the creation of a joint economic zone in the Sarakhs and Incheh Borun regions.

Iran’s companies enjoy modern technology, he said, asking Iranian companies to cooperate with Turkmenistan.

Rashid Meredov pointed to Iran-Turkmenistan's electricity cooperation and said that the construction of a power transmission line with 400 kWh is under negotiation with an Iranian company.

