New projects add 30,000 b/d to Iran’s oil production

Alireza Mota’ali Jahromi, the director of the Khark operational area of the Iranian Offshore Oil Company, said that with the implementation of a development project in Abouzar Field and the construction and installation of thermal converters in the onshore part of the field, the company is producing some 30,000 b/d more oil.

The official also said that the Well F8-5 of Forouzan Field came on stream last month and is producing some 1,000 b/d of oil.

The spokesman of the Iranian Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters’ Union Hamid Hosseini said last month that Iran’s oil production has increased to 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd), despite US sanctions aimed at curbing oil exports and the associated revenue to Iran’s government.

“The latest reports show that Iran’s oil production has increased to 3.4 million bpd, while it was about 2.9 million bpd until recently,” the official said.

