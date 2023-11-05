Iran’s foreign debt down at over $5.5 bn: CBI

The Saturday report by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) shows that the total foreign debts stood at $5.597 billion on July 22, 2023, a decrease of 21.9 percent compared to last year’s corresponding period.

That comes as debts had reached $7.173 billion in July last year.

The country's foreign debt downed $375 million in July compared to the month before which was $5.97 billion.

The current actual foreign debts are comprised of $3.926 billion in mid-term debts and $1.671 billion in short-term ones, said the CBI.

