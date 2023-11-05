News code : ۱۴۱۴۷۵۵
Iran’s foreign debt down at over $5.5 bn: CBI
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) says Iran managed to decrease the size of its foreign debt by $1.576 billion in the first four months of the current fiscal (March 21-July 22).
The Saturday report by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) shows that the total foreign debts stood at $5.597 billion on July 22, 2023, a decrease of 21.9 percent compared to last year’s corresponding period.
That comes as debts had reached $7.173 billion in July last year.
The country's foreign debt downed $375 million in July compared to the month before which was $5.97 billion.
The current actual foreign debts are comprised of $3.926 billion in mid-term debts and $1.671 billion in short-term ones, said the CBI.