Iran eyes buying shares of BRICS Bank

He said on Saturday that Iran is ready to export non-oil products, as well as techno-engineering services, to BRICS and SCO member countries.

The official noted that bringing in foreign exchange is not just restricted to exports, but it also includes the transfer of technology, imports of low-cost raw materials, and exports of techno-engineering services.

Referring to techno-engineering services by knowledge-based companies, Safari said that as much as $300-$400 billion worth of knowledge-based projects are underway in Iran.

He also noted that Iran has been trying to export automobiles to target countries, such as Russia and Belarus, adding that good contracts have been reached in this regard.