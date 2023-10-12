Nakhchivan railway to pass through Iran: Azeri president

According to a Tuesday report by Trend news agency, Azerbaijan’s president made the remark at the 27th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Aliev noted that his country is working on developing the capacity of the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

The commercial corridor is being implemented based on an agreement to establish a communication route between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic via Iran’s territory.

Azerbaijan Republic’s state-run Azertaj news agency reported that Deputy for Economic Diplomacy of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mehdi Safari held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov on the sidelines of the 27th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

In the session, the two sides discussed the implementation of the International North-South Transport Corridor and the connection of roads between the Zangezur Economic Region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

On October 6, Iran’s Transport Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash met with President Aliev in Baku, and the two sides discussed the idea of a new road project that passes through Iran and connects Azerbaijan to its enclave of Nakhchivan, which is a project that will accommodate up to 15 million metric tons of cargo shipment.