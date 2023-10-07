Expert outlines Saudi’s role in the increase of Iran’s oil exports

In an exclusive interview with ILNA, Homayoun Falakshahi said that in recent months, the trend of Iran's oil exports has been upward and we reached 1.25 million barrels per day from an average of 900 thousand barrels per day last year.

It is difficult to exceed the current limit of the amount of exports, he said, adding that we need a more complete agreement with the US to approach the export figure of 2 million barrels per day.

“The embargo of Russian oil and the rise in prices and the growth of global inflation have changed the policies of the White House, which means that Washington is not able to maintain a rigid policy, which led to new agreements with Iran and Venezuela,” the expert said.

He referred to the reasons for the increase in Iran's oil exports, saying that after the opening of the political space between Iran and Saudi Arabia, this process has been a gift from Riyadh to Tehran.