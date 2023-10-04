Iran discovers four new oil, gas fields: Oil minister

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a weekly cabinet session on Wednesday, Owji said the newly-discovered oil and gas fields include the Cheshm-e-Shoor gas field in Khorasan Razavi province, Ilkan or Irkan oil field in Golestan province, and Tangu and Gonaveh oil fields in Bushehr province.

He added that compared to other countries of the region such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, and Qatar, the Islamic Republic of Iran is number one in exploration.