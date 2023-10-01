Iran’s foreign trade tops $54bn in April-September period

The official made the announcement on Saturday, giving figures about Iran’s foreign trade in the six-month period starting in April 2023, which almost corresponds to the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (1402), the Customs Administration reported.

The Islamic Republic’s foreign trade was nearly at $54.6 billion in the first half of the current Iranian year, marking a 4.84 percent growth compared with the same period last year, Rezvanifar noted.

The foreign trade reached 85.3 million tons in terms of weight in the first six months of 1402, which grew 23.78% compared with the same period last Iranian year, he said.

Also, the official added, Iran’s foreign transit stood at 7.7 million tons in the first half of the year 1402, showing an 8.24 percent growth when compared with the same period last year.