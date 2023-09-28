Iran, Qatar begin banking cooperation on using Iran's released funds

Farzin and Al-Thani met and discussed ways to develop financial and banking ties between the two countries on Wednesday in Doha, Qatar.

According to the agreements, all payments were made by brokers of Qatari banks and SWIFT, Frazin said.

Farzin arrived in Doha on Wednesday in line with the Iranian government's regional diplomacy and to promote monetary and banking cooperation with neighbors.

That comes after some $6 billion worth of Iranian funds that had been frozen in bank accounts in South Korea were released to bank accounts in Qatar earlier this month.

The funds were released as part of the prison exchange deal between Iran and the United States.

Farzin had made a similar visit to Qatar in February to discuss ways to boost banking ties between Iran and the Arab country.