Iranian, Chinese officials discuss easier visa access for Iranians

In the Tuesday meeting, the chairman of the Passport and Visa Department of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the significance of expediting the process of issuing Chinese visas for Iranian citizens.

Touching upon the increase of economic, trade, and student exchanges between the two countries, the Iranian official called for the facilitation and acceleration of issuing Chinese visas consistent with strengthening all-out cooperation between the two nations.

The Chinese consul highlighted the embassy's interest and efforts to speed up visa issuance for Iranian applicants.

The Chinese diplomat also noted that visa applicants should follow up on their demands on the embassy's official website and email, and refrain from paying any additional fees beyond visa fees to intermediaries who claim that they can expedite the procedure.