Iranian oil exports surge to 2.2 million bpd despite sanctions: Bloomberg

TankerTrackers.com Inc., which provides data on oil cargo shipments to governments, insurers and other institutions, estimates that Iran exported 2.2 million barrel per day (bpd) of crude and condensates during the first 20 days of August.

It was already known that Iran’s shipments were surging, but the data for August would represent a marked leg higher if maintained for the remainder of the period, the report said.

The flow rate for the past 28 days show shipments running at a rate of 2.1 million bpd.

The lion’s share of the August flow has been crude with just over 200,000 bpd of condensate — a lighter form of oil.