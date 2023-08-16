Iranian, Turkmen officials discuss dust storms

A video conference was held between Iraj Heshamati, the deputy chairman of the Department of Environment of Iran, and Charygeldi Babaniyazov, Turkmenistan’s Minister of Environment.

During the conference, Heshamti announced that some regions in the north and northeast of Iran have been affected by dust and sand storms originating from the 10-million-hectare Karakum Desert in Turkmenistan and called for joint cooperation to combat the phenomenon.

The Turkmen minister elaborated on measures taken by his country to protect the environment and accepted Iran’s invitation to attend an international conference on combating sand and dust storms, to be held in Iran in the future.