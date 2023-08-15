Iran high-ranking economic delegation arrives in Turkey

Later on Monday, Safari met with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yıldız to discuss the expansion of bilateral commercial and economic relations.

During the meeting, he pointed to the bilateral cooperation in trade, economy, investment, transportation and transit, border trade and energy, and stressed the need to remove the existing obstacles to increase the volume of bilateral trade to $30 billion, a figure agreed upon by the senior officials of the two countries.

Yıldız, for his part, highlighted the importance of political and economic ties between the two countries, saying his country is ready to expedite the process of holding joint meetings, especially the joint economic commission meeting.

Representatives from the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), the Ministry of Industry and Mines, the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad, and the Ministry of Oil are accompanying Safari on his visit to Turkey.